Thu Jul 02, 2020
Our Correspondent
July 2, 2020

Man killed

Peshawar

Our Correspondent
July 2, 2020

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A man was killed in a clash between two groups in the limit of University Police Station on Wednesday.

According to sources, a land related-feud had been running between Syed group and Wazir group since long. The sources added that the clash erupted when Shahid Bhanri and Sajid Bhanri from Syed group and Suleman Wazir and Muzamil Wazir came across near Ubhaya Pul. Muzamil Wazir reportedly sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot.

