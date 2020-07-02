Civil society groups condemn PSX attack

The Joint Action Committee (JAC), a group of civil society organisations and trade unions, on Wednesday condemned the terrorist attack on the key equity market of the country, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), on Monday, during which police personnel and private guards were killed and injured.

In a joint statement, Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research (PILER) Executive Director Karamat Ali, Aurat Foundation Resident Director Mahnaz Rahman, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan Vice Chairman Asad Iqbal Butt, Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum (PFF) Chairman Muhammad Ali Shah, Urban Resource Centre’s Zahid Farooq, Peoples Labour Bureau’s Habibuddin Junaidi and Liaqat Sahi of the Democratic Workers Union of the State Bank of Pakistan appreciated the rapid action by the Sindh police personnel as well as private security guards that resulted in the killing of all the four terrorists.

The civil society activists expressed sorrow and offered condolences to the families of the deceased policeman and private guards.

They said it was a matter of concern that terrorists managed to enter into the building of the PSX; however, they were challenged by law enforcement agencies and the operation was completed within a few minutes.

Police and law enforcement agencies deserved appreciation for the rapid operation, they added. They demanded that the government provide security to the important institutions in the country to save human lives. The rights activists and trade unionists also called for providing cash support to the injured personnel and the families of the deceased cop and guards.