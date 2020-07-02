Shafiq unhappy with govt decision not to release grant to PHF

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Handball Federation (PHF) president Muhammad Shafiq has questioned the criteria used by Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to select federations for releasing grants.

Handball was the only team sport in which Pakistan won a gold medal in the 13th South Asian Games, beating India in a tough battle. But the federation was not among the 16 which received the annual grant.

“I fail to understand what criteria was followed. It was surprising not to see handball in that list despite its exceptional recent history. We have won more international medals at the Asian and South Asian Games level in recent times than others,” Shafiq said on Wednesday.

“Our gold medal success in the South Asian Games against India was seen as the best achievement in recent times. Our women team’s performance has also been excellent. Our women reached the semi-finals of South Asian Games. With a bit of hard work and international exposure, I am sure we have the ability to leave other countries behind in the women events too,” he added.

Shafiq said Pakistan had already started making its mark at the world level with the best result coming 10 years ago when Pakistan finished sixth in the World Games with Tahir Ali being adjudged as the best goalkeeper of the tournament.

“The International Handball Federation awarded the ‘Cup of Honour’ to the PHF in Madrid in 2007 in recognition of our services at the international level,” he said.

Shafiq, who is also secretary general of the Asian Handball Federation and treasurer of the Pakistan Olympic Association, said there were some federations getting grants that were not even Olympic sports. “Netball is not an Olympic sport, yet they were given the grant. Only women’s netball is recognised at the Commonwealth Games level,” he said.

The PHF president said his team had the potential to win medals at the world level, including Olympic Games.