Woman held for helping brother to rob her own house

The Gulshan-e-Iqbal police solved a robbery case by arresting a woman who helped her brother to commit robbery in her own house.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) District East Sajid Amir said that on 24 June, Muhammad Hilal informed the police helpline about the robbery in his house. He told the police that an armed man entered the house located in Gulshan’s Block 1, Zia Colony, and took away two tolas of gold ornaments, Rs50,000 in cash and a mobile phone. The robber also beat his wife, and were threatening to kill him, he said.

The Gulshan SHO visited the house and met the complainant and his wife. The call detail record of the stolen mobile phone was obtained and the mobile phone’s last location was in Lasi Goth near the complainant’s house, and calls were made from same Cell ID Sector on different dates.

The complainant’s wife, Humaira, was interrogated for being suspicious. She admitted that her brother, Abdullah, told her that he had become a defaulter. He told her that he would send someone to her house to take money and jewellery, and instructed her to make a hue and cry that the house had been robbed. She was arrested by the police while efforts are under way to arrest her brother.