Man dies in accident

A 35-year old man died in a road accident while crossing a road in Naseerabad police limits here on Monday. A tractor-trolley hit him to death. The body of the man identified as Nawaz was handed over to his family by Edhi volunteers.

Body found: Body of a 30-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Lower Mall near Bilal Gunj. The man had died four days ago. The body was shifted to dead house by Edhi volunteers.

Seven die on roads: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 747 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these RTCs, seven people died whereas 841 were injured. Out of this, 472 people seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 369 minor injured were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams.