Police arrest 36 suspects in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: The district police have arrested 36 suspects and recovered weapons, liquor and cash from their possession. A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said Sadr police arrested six gamblers and Musafir Khan police detained five gamblers and recovered Rs 2,500 and Rs 4,000 from their possession, respectively.

Dhor Kot police have taken four suspects into custody and recovered two motorcycles, three mobile phone sets and Rs 3,500 from their possession, respectively. PS Sama Satta police arrested four gamblers and PS Hasilpur police three gamblers while PS Ahmedpur East police have apprehended one gambler and recovered Rs 2,470, Rs 2,300 and Rs 500 from their possession, respectively.

Police teams of PS Noshahra Jadid, PS Kotwali, PS Civil Lines, PS Khairpur Tamewali and PS Chani Goth six drug peddlers and recovered 550 litre liquor and 3,115 gram hasish from their possession, respectively.The police parties of PS Hasilpur, Uch Sharif, PS Derawar, Cannt and Kotwali have taken four suspects into custody and recovered four pistols and one carbine from their possession, respectively. The police have lodged separate cases against the accused.

Member of BoG of Academy of Letters appointed: Federal Minister for Education Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mehmood Monday nominated Prof Dr Javed Hassan Chandio as Member Board of Governors, Academy of Letters, National History and Culture Division.

He is serving as Dean Faculty of Arts, Director Khwaja Fareed Chair and Chairman Siraiki Department at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob has felicitated him on this achievement and hoped that Dr Chandio would continue his contribution for the promotion of literature and work for the welfare of writers'' community of the country.

RPO for solving people’s problems on priority: Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Zubair Dareshak has said that the complaints received on Pakistan Citizen Portal should be resolved on a priority basis.

While presiding over a meeting to review complaints, he said the police officers should avoid using delay tactics and solve people’s problems at earliest. The meeting was told that the 9,268 complaints were received on 8787 and Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit Portal. Out of these, 8,635 have been resolved while 633 were under process.