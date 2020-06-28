Mansehra city facing shortage of potable water

MANSEHRA: People of the city and its suburbs have been without potable water for the last two consecutive weeks as the tehsil municipal administration’s water supply schemes stopped supply with the start of hot summer in the district in recent weeks. “Most areas in the city and its suburbs are without water supply since Khatta supply schemes went dry but now supply from Icher Nullah is also suspended with start of hot weather,” an area resident Mohammad Ajmal told reporters on Saturday. He said that earlier TMA used to supply water in city and some of its adjoining areas with an interval of two days, but now it has suspended water supply for the last two weeks ago, putting lives of locals in trouble. Another resident, Jabran Shah, said that in Jander Banda and Lohhar Banda areas, Public Health Department used to supply water from its waters supply scheme but it has also suspend water. “Tehsil municipal administrator has recently made announcement that it is going to start a freshwater supply schemes but it has also be proven to be a claim only and people of the city and its suburbs have been suffering the brunt of it,” said Shah.