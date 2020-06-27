MoU signed to improve health facilities in Chitral

CHITRAL: The Khyber Health Foundation and Aga Khan Public Health Services Pakistan signed a memorandum of understanding on Friday for improving facilities at the two hospitals in the Chitral district.

Under the understanding, health facilities would be improved at the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Garam Chishma and Mastuj Hospital. Chitral District Health Officer Dr Shehzada Haiderul Mulk and Khyber Health Foundation and Aga Khan Public Health Services Pakistan regional head for KP and Punjab Sirajuddin signed the memorandum. KP Minister for Finance and Health Taimur Salim Jhagra was present on the occasion. He lauded the public-private partnership in the sector and hoped that would ultimately benefit the people of the far-off Chitral district. He said the PTI government was taking all possible steps to provide facilities to the masses. He said the same system was being extended to six tribal districts to boost health facilities.