PHF calls for inter-provincial meeting to solve hockey crisis

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) president Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar has demanded that the federal government convene a meeting of provincial sports authorities to dig out the possibilities of evolving a long-standing and result-oriented system for the development of the game.

Talking to ‘The News’ here on Friday, PHF president said hockey required support from the federal and provincial governments more than ever. “The federal government has always supported hockey knowing well that it has not only earned laurels for the country, it is also the face of the nation,” he said. “Now if the major share of sports finances is with the provinces, the federal government’s position becomes even more important. As the guardian of a national cause, it is the responsibility of the federal government to arrange a meeting of all the provincial authorities with federation officials to decide what should be done, where federation is at fault or what responsibilities the federal and provincial governments have,” he added.

He said that the game had seen its highs and lows in recent past and what it lacked was consistent support from federal and provincial governments. “We know that following the eighteenth amendment, provinces have to show support for the game. It is a must for the federal government to make provinces realise their responsibility,” Khokhar said.

He claimed that there had been no support from the federal government to the PHF during the last three years. “We did not get a penny from the federal government. It shattered our plans to make it to the Olympics. Pakistan confirmed their participation in the first ever FIH pro league in the hope that trips to countries like Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and Spain would be supported by the government. Such trips had always been backed by the centre. At the eleventh hour we came to know that the federal government is not sponsoring the tours. The end result was devastating as our failure to honour our commitments resulted in our failing to make it to the Olympics. Had we managed to compete in the league we could have easily finished among top seven which would have guaranteed us a place in the Olympics,” the PHF president said.

He said he was surprised to see the omission of hockey from the PSB Board members list. “Hockey is not only the national sport, it has brought more laurels to the country than any other sport. Never before has hockey been left out of the entire system. I believe it is a mistake and will be rectified soon,” he said.

Khokhar hoped that before 2019-20 budget lapsed, the federal government would announce some package for hockey, helping PHF in its efforts to start activities and prepare for international events. “Our leading players need financial support as they have been unable to play the game and earn their livelihood.”