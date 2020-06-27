NUST alumni association sworn in

Islamabad : The oath-taking ceremony for the newly elected NUST Alumni Association (NAA) General Assembly was organised here on Friday. Owing to the current pandemic, the ceremony was held online as 97 newly elected members of the central and school-level Alumni Associations were sworn in.

Administered by Salim Daud, Registrar NUST and Chairman Election Commission of NAA, the oath-taking was attended by Lieutenant General Naweed Zaman, Rector NUST, Principals and Commandants of the NUST constituent Schools and Colleges, alumni, etc. NUST is a premier university of Pakistan, which to date has produced 38,000 fully groomed graduates, who are rendering excellent services across multiple sectors in as many as 61 countries. No matter which part of the world they are, these alumni remain connected with their alma mater and contribute to its development in any way possible.

In order to institutionalise their activities both at the School and the University level, first-ever NAA elections for NUST Alumni Associations were held on June 15-16, 2020. Apart from the central NUST Alumni Association, 17 School/College-level constituents were formed as a result of these elections.

In his remarks, Rector NUST congratulated the newly elected NAA President, Dr Sohail Sarwar, Governing Board of the central association as well as constituent associations. Speaking about the importance the university accords to its alumni, he called upon the NAA to play an active role in the university’s development across the domains of academics, research, innovation, entrepreneurship, industry relations, etc.

The new President NAA, Dr Sohail Sarwar, is a graduate of NUST School of Electrical Engineering & Computer Science (SEECS), Class of 2009.