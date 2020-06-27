Revival of Hockey: Khokhar seeks government support

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Hoc­key Federation President Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Kho­khar Friday urged the government to help hockey stand on its feet again by convening a meeting of the provincial sports authorities so that a long-lasting and result-oriented system could be evolved for systematic development of the game.

Talking to ‘The News’, Khokhar said hockey nee­ded more support from the federal and provincial governments now than ever before. “Even at best of times, the federal government always backed hockey because it has not only earned laurels for the country but it is also the face of the nation. As the major share of sports finances is with the provinces now, the federal government’s position becomes even more important.

“As the guardian of the national sport, it is responsibility of the government to arrange a meeting of all the provincial authorities along with federation’s officials to ascertain as what should be done to make hockey a sport of masses.”

He added that the game had seen its highs and lows in recent past however it lacked consistent support from federal and provincial governments.

“It is responsibility of the federal government to make provinces realise where provinces can put their share in establishing the base of national sport. History is evident that centre always came forward to help the game when it needed. During the ongoing pandemic, centre’s responsibility becomes even greater.”

Khokhar claimed that the PHF received no financial backing from centre for the last three years.

“We did not get a penny from the government during for three years. Because of this our plans to make it to the Olympics were shattered. Pakistan confirmed their participation in the FIH Pro League in a hope that the tour would be supported by the government.

“At the eleventh hour we came to know that the government has refused to sponsor the event. The end result was devastating. Had we managed to compete in the league we could have finished among top seven.”

The PHF boss was also surprised to see hockey missing from the PSB’s board members.

Khokhar hoped that before the lapse of 2019-20 budget, the government would announce package for hockey so that the PHF could generate some activities and prepare for the upcoming international events.

“Hockey players are in need of financial support now as they were unable to play the game from the very start of pandemic.”