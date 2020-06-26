Tennis star Sarah, her father recovering from COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan women No 1 tennis player Sarah Mehboob and her father-a renowned tennis coach Mehboob Khan are recovering fast from COVID-19 infection.

Talking to The News Mehboob Khan said they experienced symptoms last Friday and started having temperature. “However, temperature has now died down now. Sarah experienced temperature and sore throat last week. Both were tested positive and straight away went into quarantine. Temperature has died down neither there is any abnormal coughing. We are feeling much better now. Anyhow we have to complete our quarantine period before going for test to know our status.”

Mehboob said his daughter was also showing signs of marked improvement. “I would request to all tennis lovers and her fans to pray for our early recovery. She possibly contracted with infection during a TV programme,” he said. Sarah is Pakistan No 1 women tennis player, the status she achieved after winning back to back national tennis events early 2020.