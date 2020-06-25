Akhtar, Hanif surprised over IPC ministry decision: PHF unhappy over hockey’s omission from PSB

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has written a letter to the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) on what it says ‘unintentional omission’ of the national game from the list of federations named on the PSB.

The News has learnt that in a letter PHF believed that omission could have been unintentional as hockey is the only game which has brought countless laurels for the country. “We believe that it was an honest mistake not to see the PHF name in federations list made part of the PSB Board. Being the national sports, it is every right of the federation to become member of the PSB Board. We hope and expect that decision would be reviewed as not making part of the Board for the first time in history is like not taking the national game seriously,” the letter says. The News has learnt that letter also says that all over the world, the national sports receives unprecedented weightage. “We hope that the list of federation will be reviewed and hockey federation name will be included in the best interest of national game and sports in Pakistan.”

Meawhile, two former legends, 1982 World Cup winning captain Akhtar Rasool and star left-in Hanif Khan have been left in total surprise by the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) decision to leave out hockey from the newly-formed PSB.

Talking to The News Akhtar Rasool said he was shocked not to see national games representation in the 11-member Board. “I believe IPC Ministry has missed out national game from the list of federations by a mistake. If that is so the mistake can be redressed. Hockey name should have been there as one of the federations. At all cost it should have been there as it is a national game and it deserve a fair deal from the government. I cannot comprehend that someone deliberately miss out hockey federation name from the Board members list.”

The former linchpin centre-half who saw Pakistan winning back to back internationals in India in early eighties said no Board or council meant for sports development was complete till the time it had hockey federation in it: “Hockey is face of the nation not only because it is a national sports but because it has brought laurels for the country more than any other sports.

Hanif Khan was also upset at the decision saying that name of federation that did not even exist was there on the list. “Can anyone tell me as where is football federation in the country? Football is being run on ad hoc. There is currently no football federation yet the name is there on the PSB Board. Why no hockey then? The Ministry must take notice of this negligence and include hockey on the list of Board as well as Executive Committee. It is a national sports and as such needed to be treated like that.”