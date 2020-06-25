Pakistani student at Eton asks for help to further education

LONDON: A highly talented Pakistani student who made history by studying at the elite Eton College after winning a full 6th Form scholarship in 2018 is now struggling to continue his college education due to lack of funds.

Muhammad Hamza Shaukat, 18, made headlines in English press here when he secured a prized scholarship at Eton College – the alma mater that has produced 20 British prime ministers – seven years after moving to London with his family from a backward area in Mianwali.

Hamza Shaukat is still a student of Eton for the next six months but while his peers have chosen universities and are looking forward to moving to the next stage of their careers, the son of a Pakistani migrant is facing exceptional circumstances as he has no finances to pay fees for the University of California which has offered him the largest amount in scholarship they can to international students of $18,000 for four years but Hamza still needs at least £45,000 for the first year.

Hamza’s situation is complicated further by the fact that he cannot apply for any scholarship or loan grants in the UK or the US because his father will be eligible for Indefinite Leave to Remain in the UK after a year. Furthermore, the family’s appeals to Pakistani government were left up dry, as the government does not have funding for undergraduate study in the US.

Hamza’s story is remarkable. He became only the second Pakistani ever who has won the now rebranded Orwell 6th Form scholarship at Eton College. The normal fees including expenses for every student for each year is estimated at around £70,000. His father would not have imagined paying those kinds of fees ever in his life.

It was in 2017 when, while studying GCSE in an East London’s working class school, the talented student decided to apply for scholarship in Eton and he was awarded the coveted scholarship. He joined Eton in 2018 as a boarding student.

Hamza has appealed for funds from individuals, private and corporate sources and promises to even return as loans upon completing his education. He said: “I have been offered the academic achievement scholarship by University of California but the issue is that their status as UC means they do not offer any kind of further assistance to domestic out-of-state citizens let alone internationals, and this is exacerbated by the impact of the covid-19 pandemic.”

On the other hand, funds of many universities like California have dried up, said Hamza.

He added: “The opportunity is great for me because I will be studying Economics, Energy Resources and Hedge fund management to hopefully be in such a position in the future to give back to the world in an impactful and lasting manner.”

Hamza was born in a village on the outskirts of Mianwali, and moved to the UK to study. He recalls that Mianwali and Eton are two extremes of the spectrum. “There is no comparison to begin with. One day I would like to become part of Pakistan’s socio economic progress and giving modern education to students in run down areas like Mianwali will be my top priority.”

Hamza became the second Pakistani in history to reach Eton on scholarship, first from his town and local school in London. He was also the first Pakistani to earn a full scholarship for a summer school at one of America’s top institutions; Phillips Exeter Academy. More recently, he has been the face of Eton’s Campaign for the Orwell scholarship, being part of their campaign video and brochure featuring with the Head Master of Eton. He has played handball at the national level, for UK’s most successful club and the Pakistan Handball federation were interested in him playing for Pakistan.

With his classmates from Eton, Hamza travelled to all parts of Europe; sailed the North and Baltic Sea, climbed the Swiss Alps and met new people. Now, he has another mountain to climb.