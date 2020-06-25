Online tennis coaching course starts Friday

KARACHI: The Sindh Tennis Association (STA), in collaboration with Sports for Life, is organising the first online tennis coaching course.

According to details, the country’s top qualified coaches will be keynote speakers in different sessions to be held from June 26-28.

In the first session on Friday (tomorrow), Kamran Khalil will be the speaker, while Sara Mansoor and Nouman-ul-Haq will be speakers on Saturday. Nameer Shamsi will be the speaker on Sunday. All participants will be given certificates.