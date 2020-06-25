PHF wants a review

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has written a letter to the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) asking it to review the formation of new PSB’s board from which the hockey federation was ‘unintentionally omitted’.

‘The News’ has learnt that the PHF has stated that hockey federation’s omission could have been unintentional. “We believe that it was an honest mistake not to include the PHF in the PSB’s board. Being the national sport, it has every right to become member of the new body. We hope that the decision would be reviewed and hockey will be made part of the new board,” the letter said.

The letter also said that all over the world, national sport of every country receives unprecedented weightage. “We hope the hockey federation will be included in the best interest of national sport. There is a need to give much respect to the game as Pakistan not only are three times Olympic gold medallists but also won World Cup four times besides winning gold medals in Asian Games and Champions Trophies.”