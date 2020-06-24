Blood donation camp arranged at Shabqadar

The Frontier Foundation on Tuesday arranged a camp to collect blood donation for the children suffering from various blood disorders.

The camp was arranged at the Hujra (male guesthouse) of the Haji Dilawar Khan in Halimzai area of the Shabqadar Tehsil of the Charsadda district. A lot of cooperation was extended by a known social worker, Ayub Khan. A large number of pints of bags were collected during the camp. The Frontier Foundation Chairman Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem and Administrator Dr Fakhar Zaman thanked the people for the donation.

They said holding blood donation camps has become very difficult in the situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic, adding the people of Halimzai gave a new life to haemophilia and thalassemia-hit kids with their blood donation.

SDC has served over 77,000 landowners

The Service Delivery Centre (SDC) has provided services to more than 77, 000 landowners in Peshawar subdivision since December 2015, an official said on Tuesday.

SDC Deputy Director Mohammad Asghar Khan said that SDC Peshawar has been striving for transparency in land records and transfers for the last five years. He added that there were 99 mouzas in Peshawar and services like fard, mutations and fard-e-badar are provided at SDC Peshawar.

About the performance of SDC, he said that since from its start, the centre has provided services in the form of 1851 transfers (intiqalat) and 5670

fards issued that generated Rs1,338.51 million revenue to the national exchequer.

Mohammad Asghar said that there were a lot of mistakes in the land record that had been going on for years and with the computerization of the record all those errors have come to light and the process of correcting them is underway.