Levies sepoy martyred in raid on PO hideout

BATKHELA: A sepoy of the Malakand Levies force was martyred during a raid on the hideout of a proclaimed offender in Dargai village near here on Tuesday.

Malakand Deputy Commissioner Rehan Khattak told The News that a heavy contingent of Levies force led by Dargai Assistant Commissioner Mohibullah raided the residence of proclaimed offender Sirajul Haq, who was wanted to Dargai police station in dozens of crimes of heinous nature.

He said that the PO opened indiscriminate fire on the law enforces when he saw them approaching towards his house. As a result, the Levies personnel Shah Hussain embraced martyrdom in the fire. The DC said that the personnel had encircled the residence of the PO and that the operation against him would continue till his arrest.