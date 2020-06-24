Muhammad Azfar Ahsan joins RYTS Global Board

Founder of international management consulting firm Nutshell Conferences Muhammad Azfar Ahsan has been appointed as Board Member of RYTS Global (Rytsglobal.com).

RYTS Global is an investment and business development group based in Dubai with branches in different parts of the globe. RYTS invests in rising star companies such as Pixonal.com which is a leading information design company in the region. Its other notable ventures include Trandux, a global counter trade & barter platform, and RYTS Intelligence, an economic & business intelligence arm which supports corporates and governments in their future decision making.

In a statement RYTS Global CEO Wael Osman expressed his confidence that Azfar Ahsan would bring new strengths to the group. ‘’With his vision, social capital and expertise, we believe that he is the best brand ambassador to promote cooperation and build bridges between MENA and Pakistan and the rest of the world’’, he concluded.

Azfar is a global influencer, business connector, change acvist, philanthropist, non-partisan political analyst and an entrepreneur based out of Karachi, Pakistan. He is Founder of Pakistan’s most influential virtual platform CORPORATE PAKISTAN GROUP - CPG. CPG represents the elite of Pakistan’s national intelligentsia.

Azfar is also a Member of Board of Directors of Institute of Financial Markets of Pakistan, Make-A-Wish Foundation and Fundraising Advisory Board of Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital Karachi project. Azfar is the Member Executive Council of Marketing Association of Pakistan, the apex marketing body of Pakistan.***