Modi policies won’t end well for peace: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Monday none of India’s neighbors was on good terms with New Delhi due to the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Questioning New Delhi’s policies towards the neighboring countries, Bilawal tweeted that Modi’s aggressive policy in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and whole South Asia had led to India-China standoff.