Modi policies won’t end well for peace: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday said none of India’s neighbors was on good terms with New Delhi due to the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Questioning New Delhi’s policies towards the neighboring countries, Bilawal tweeted that Modi’s aggressive policy in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and whole South Asia had led to India-China standoff.

“None of India’s neighbors is on good terms with New Delhi anymore. Won’t end well for regional peace,” he tweeted. The PPP chairman said Hindutva expansionism must not be allowed to destabilize the region during a pandemic.