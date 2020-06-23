Ngozi clinch football title

JOHANNESBURG: Le Messager Ngozi have been crowned champions of Burundi, the only African country to continue playing football when the coronavirus pandemic spread in the continent.

They defeated visiting Inter Star 3-0 at the weekend to take an unassailable five-point lead over only title rivals Musongati, who were held 1-1 away to Kayanza United. "There was no reason to halt the league when other activities in the country were continuing as usual," football association president Ndikuriyo Reverien told reporters. Ngozi, who won the league for a first time two seasons ago, have 61 points from 29 matches with one round to play and qualify for the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League.