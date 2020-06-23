PHF seeks help from IPC ministry

ISLAMABAD: After failing to get single penny as a normal or special grant from the Federal Government during the last three years, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has broken its silence, and has asked the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) for an urgent help to look after the genuine requirements of active players who are having no option but to stay at home amid COVID-19 threats.

The letter of request written to the Ministry has called on the decision-makers to help the PHF in looking after leading 150 around top national players who had lost all the options to earn their livelihood by pursuing the game. “Pakistan is not alone where pandemic has struck, leaving sportsmen and women totally lockdown at their home. Since hockey is a contact sports, only better and safe environments can ensure the return of players to the clubs, departments and to the grounds. Those who were pursuing professional hockey around the world are also in dire need of financial support as they nowhere in the world, the clubs have started their professional leagues. Those playing for departments and provinces also need PHF financial backing. The federation did not receive any normal or special grant from the Federal Government for the last three years. Whatever the PHF has been doing these years were to support its activities through other sources including sponsorship. Since the activities are at the standstill, no sponsorship can be lured in prevailing situation. In order to help player stay in good spirits till the return of better times, there support is a must,” the letter says.

“Spectators have nothing to watch and players have no access to the grounds and competition. Thus there is a dire need to help this national sport to stand on its feet. These national players have brought laurels for the country in the past and they have all the potential to do it in future also.”

The letter to the Ministry of IPC added that many national players who are employed by departments are facing uncertain future.

“PHF is already under severe financial stress and Covid-19 pandemic has made the situation more worrisome and could lead to the slow death of the national game as we are not able to help the jobless players, reactivate the hockey from grassroots and maintain its Lahore & Karachi offices. Three fiscal years has been passed, PHF has not yet received any grant from the Ministry of IPC and PSB so far. It is earnestly requested that instructions may please be given to the concerned for immediate release of grans to the PHF, pending with the government for last three years, enabling us to support jobless players and maintain and keep up its Lahore & Karachi offices.”