Body of woman killed for ‘honour’ handed over to family

LAHORE:The body of a 25-year-old woman, who was axed to death by her in-laws in the Raiwind area, has been handed over to the family after autopsy.

The victim identified as Sonia was murdered by her in-laws in the name of honour. Her husband Nadim also sustained injuries while rescuing her. Nadim told the police that his father, mother and brothers had killed his wife and injured him. He said his family had nursed grudge against Sonia who left the house some weeks ago. She returned a few days back after reconciliation with her husband Nadim. Police have registered a case against the culprits on the complaint of the victim’s father Liaqat.

Police checked over 26,000 people last week: Dolphin Squad and PRU wings of police showed immediate response to all the 314 calls received on helpline 15 during the last week. Both wings helped 97 people on different roads, checked 28,689 motorcycles, 304 other vehicles and 26,075 people. As many as 147 motorbikes and 10 vehicles were impounded and 264 people were arrested due to incomplete documents. Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 64 personals for violating the ban on wheeling, six over firing into the air and another 43 accused persons for violating the ban on kite flying.