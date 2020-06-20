If India stopped from getting to UNSC, Pak chances to have same in 2026 to be diminished: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said in the Senate on Friday if Pakistan stopped India to become non-permanent member of United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Pakistan's own likelihood to get same position in 2026 would be diminished.

He said that India stood diplomatically isolated and faced financial collapse in the wake of COVID-19 and its disastrous policies towards the region.

Making a policy statement in the House, the minister said India had strained its relations with all the regional countries including China and Nepal and these smaller countries fully understood it and stand for their regions. He said India could resort to a false flag operation against Pakistan in the current situation.

The minister pointed out a dramatic shift in the region as China after 50 years had come in open field against India and the Laddkah situation was a proof of that, from where, India was recovering bodies of its soldiers.

However, he made it clear that Pakistan will give a befitting and prompt response if India cast an evil eye on Pakistan, as the nation stands united on Kashmir issue, Pakistan’s solidarity, dignity and sovereignty. “India and its leaders, including Narendra Modi, must remember February,” Qureshi said while referring to Pakistan’s befitting response to India’s aggression.

Qureshi rejected the impression that Pakistan had given a walkover to India to become a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). He said Pakistan did not abstain, but voted against non-permanent membership of India for the unconstitutional steps it took in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) on August 05 last year.

Pakistan and India, he noted, had a diplomatic understanding after the eight rounds of election for the UNSC non-permanent seat, which was won by Pakistan in the end, as both belonged to the Asia-Pacific region and divisions favoured none.

Qureshi said these steps were in complete violation of the UN Charter and international norms. He said Pakistan was focused to expose Indian sinister designs at the world level, including its blatant violation of UN resolutions and today India was facing mounting pressure and facing isolation.

The minister explained that there was a process to become the non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, pointing out that the membership was given on rotational basis for a period of two years. He recalled that Pakistan and India both have held this seat for seven times each. He said India had been campaigning to become non-permanent member of the Security Council since 2013. He said this will not change the stance of the United Nations on outstanding Kashmir dispute. He said the world body sticks to its principled stance on Kashmir and considers it a disputed territory and there are also UN Security Council’s resolutions on the lingering dispute.

Qureshi said Pakistan had also started its campaign to become the non-permanent member of the UNSC in 2025-26.

He assured the House that under the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan and after positive signals from the provinces, a procedure had been devised to bringing back the overseas Pakistanis and one plane was reaching Pakistan from Bishkek Friday and priority would be given to those in Saudi Arabia and UAE and other Middle East states.

Dr Shehzad Waseem, Leader of the House in the Senate, said Prime Minister Imran Khan has feelings of love and sympathy for Pakistanis living abroad. Therefore, he said, Imran Khan has directed to take special measures. He said that the PIA flights have been increased and foreign flights have also been allowed under special SOPs. He said SOPs have also been set up for returnees.

Shehzad Waseem said Tiger Force is a youth volunteer force which is rendering its services in the national spirit and the purpose of the Force is to provide administrative machinery and facilities to the citizens to fight the epidemic. He said that the services of volunteers are appreciated in civilised societies. He said the recent appreciation of the services of two Pakistani volunteers by the Queen is a good example.

The PML-N Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed said while referring to India’s issues with China, Bangladesh, Nepal, besides its August 05, 2019 measures that China had rightly taught it a lesson at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

He said the budget was based on hopes and it lacked any revenue plan and added the government had missed out two or three opportunities.

Mushahid noted that while Imran Khan offered to share experience of Ehsaas Programme with India, but did not like to have a meeting with elected Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah during his recent visit to the province.

He alleged the Corona Relief Tigers proved to be paper tigers, as they failed to check the COVID-19 and it was spinning out of control.

Senator Mushahid and some other opposition senators alleged that like the coronavirus, the government had no policy against the locusts attack.

The PTI Senator Faisal Javed asked was prime minister working for his own interests, his family members or friends or people of Pakistan and replied that of course, his policies were directed towards masses only and the focus of the budget was on them as well.

The House also offered Fateha for the departed soul of the legendary Tariq Aziz and others, who became victims of the virus.