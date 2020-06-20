PHF initiates series of motivational lectures

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has started a series on motivational lectures from former greats for the members of the national team.

As part of the plan, former player Samiullah Khan shared his quality tips and techniques with the players, training at home these day due to global pandemic.Olympian Samiullah’s lecture was also attended by Head Coach Khawaja Junaid and other members of the management.

Samiullah, known as The Flying Horse told the players to stay active in the current situation and advised them to become mentally strong.“Focus must on fitness and making the permanent spot in the team. Compete without any panic and try to set your individual goals,” he said.

“Legendary Samiullah’s lecture will be useful for the players. The series of online lectures by legendary players will continue,” head coach said.