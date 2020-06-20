PHF to observe Olympic Day on June 21

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has directed all its senior and junior teams probable members to observe June 21 as the Olympic Day.

The day is observed across the world on the directives of the International Olympic Committee.

The PHF secretary Olympian Asif Bajwa while talking to this scribe said that due to the coronavirus pandemic, all the senior and junior players have been confined to their homes for the last two months and are following the training and physical fitness programme sent to them by their coaches.

He said that head coaches and their assistants have been directed to provide guidance to the boys to observe the Olympic Day, and make videos to give evidence of how they observed the Olympic Day.

He said that due to the COVID-19 PHF cannot organise matches or ceremonies. “Instead we will observe the Olympic Day individually or in small ceremonies maintaining social distance,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bajwa said that the second phase of the home-based training programme of national senior and junior players was different from the previous one.

He maintained that the first phase of physical fitness and skill-based training programme would continue but for now the PHF has decided to start lectures by former hockey legends to motivate the players because they were tired.