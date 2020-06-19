IBA Karachi revises the Admission Process for its Undergraduate Programs

KARACHI: In the wake of COVID-19 Constraints, IBA Karachi has decided to overhaul the admission process for the undergraduate programs. The aptitude test scheduled for July 5th for BBA, BS Accounting & Finance, BS Economics and BS Social Sciences & Liberal Arts programs has been substituted with an Alternative Assessment Criteria. The revised process includes shortlisting of candidates based on prior academic qualification, co-curricular activities, social internships, achievements and the personal statement by the candidate.

Dr. S. Akbar Zaidi, Executive Director IBA, while announcing these policy changes, said that the quick movement and pragmatic changes are set out as a necessity to adhere to public health and safety guidelines issued by the government and for the safety of all stakeholders. IBA Karachi aims to start the next academic year on time, therefore, all candidates are encouraged to apply for admission and complete all the requirements preferably before the deadline to avoid any inconvenience at the last moment.***