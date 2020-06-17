PA speaker calls UK HC

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi and MNA Moonis Elahi held a video link talk with British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner. During the talk, it was agreed that people-to-people contact would be further improved for promoting bilateral relations. Pervaiz Elahi apprised the British High Commissioner about the coronavirus situation in the Punjab and government measures for combating it. The British High Commissioner assured support and cooperation for further strengthening the committee system in the parliamentary system.