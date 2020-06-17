PPP backs protest by govt employees against budget

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) KP chapter president Humayun Khan has said the federal budget has no relief for the poor.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday, he said no increase had been announced for the government employees and pensioners.

He said his party would never accept this budget and would protest against at every forum.

The PPP leader announced support to the protest series planned by the government employees, saying his party would participate in these protest meetings and processions.

Humayun Khan said the rulers were inefficient and pursuing wrong policies which, he believed, were pushing the country towards the crisis. He said the country was facing coronavirus pandemic and locust attack and all this needed serious remedial actions.

The PPP leader said the coronavirus would not have spread so fast had the federal government taken it seriously from day one. He said the number of Covid-19 patients crossed 100,000 mark due to the negligence of the rulers.