Outlaw killed in Tank shootout

TANK: The police Sunday claimed to have killed an outlaw and injured another in the limits of Gul Imam Police Station. Speaking to media, DPO Arif Khan said that acting on a tip-off, a police party headed by him raided a house in Daraki village where the outlaws Iftikhar and Zameer opened fire on the police. He said that the police also returned the fire where one of the outlaws, Iftikhar, was killed on the spot while his accomplice, Zameer, sustained injuries. DPO added that the police also launched search operation in the area but no arrest was made.