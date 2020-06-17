ACE officers told to record evidence, timely complete probes

Chairman Enquiries and Anti-Corruption Establishment Alamuddin Bullo presided over separate meetings of the Larkana and Sukkur zones on Tuesday, and ordered the officers to improve their performance.

The meetings reviewed the performance of both zones. They were attended by Deputy Director Sukkur Zone Munir Khuhro and Deputy Director Larkana Zone Abdul Sattat.

The spokesman for the ACE said the Sukkur Zone had registered 56 cases in the last 12 months, while 21 open inquiries had been conducted.

Four sting operations and 14 raids were carried out in Sukkur over the past year. He said 14 surprise visits had been made and challans of 64 cases presented in courts in the same period. The Larkana Zone has received 311 complaints of corruption this year and registered 85 cases during the last 12 months. Challans of 15 cases were filed in courts in this zone.

Both the zones had received complaints against officers of irrigation, local government, revenue, police and other departments. ACE Chairman Alamuddin Bullo said the performance of all anti-corruption zones would be reviewed at a monthly meeting, and officers would be assigned responsibilities based on their performance.

He directed that the officers of the ACE should improve their performance and investigations of cases should not be delayed in any way. He directed the officers to file comments on time and increase the conviction rate. H also directed the officers to use cameras to secure evidence during trap operations.