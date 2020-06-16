Street criminals have field day in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Street criminals in different areas of Rawalpindi enjoyed another field day as citizens deprived of eight motorcycles and millions of worth ornaments and foreign currency in 27 registered robberies here on Monday.

In the limit of Rataamral Police station, the robbers tortured citizens on resistance. While in the jurisdictions of New Town, Sadiqabad, Race-course, RA Bazar, Rawat and Saddar Beiruni police stations, the citizens were deprived of vehicles. In the limit of Rawat Police Station, two unidentified people and a woman deprived a citizen with Suzuki Bolan.

In Westridge Police station jurisdiction, citizens deprived of mobile on gun point, in the jurisdiction of Saddar-Beiruni police station, citizen Bilal was deprived of motorcycle, mobile and cash on gun point, While in the jurisdiction of Rataamral police station, citizen was deprived of two mobile phones and a laptop.

In the limits of Pirwadai police station, two persons snatched cash and mobile from Usman on gun point. In the limit of Sadiqabad Police station, unidentified robbers took away four mobile and laptop from the house of a citizen, Tasawar Iqbal. While in the jurisdiction of Kotli Satiyan police station, unidentified robbers took away three LCDs, cash and microwave oven from the shop of Talah.