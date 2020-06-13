PHF offices to remain closed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

LAHORE: As the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) announced to close its headquarters in Lahore and sub office in Karachi due to the increase in coronavirus cases. It has also planned online psychological and physical interactive workshops for national players as part of its plan to keep them stimulated during the ongoing lockdown. The PHF headquarters in Lahore and Karachi have been closed till June 21.