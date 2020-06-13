close
Sat Jun 13, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 13, 2020

PHF offices to remain closed

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 13, 2020

LAHORE: As the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) announced to close its headquarters in Lahore and sub office in Karachi due to the increase in coronavirus cases. It has also planned online psychological and physical interactive workshops for national players as part of its plan to keep them stimulated during the ongoing lockdown. The PHF headquarters in Lahore and Karachi have been closed till June 21.

