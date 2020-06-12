13 shops sealed in Mardan

MARDAN: District administration here on Thursday sealed 13 shops and imposed cash penalties of Rs66,000 on shopkeepers, a press release said.

The official checked 373 shops and arrested nine persons over violation of the anti-coronavirus SOPs from different localities of the district, said a press release on Thursday. The officials inspected filling stations and shops on Bank Road, Shamshi road, Shahidano Bazaar, New Adda, Charsadda Chowk, Par Hoti, Mayar, Dwasaro Road and other bazaars and markets. The officials also inspected several filling stations and bus terminals.