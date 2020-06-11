Torture case: Woman moves court to seek FIR registration against cops

NOWSHERA: A pregnant woman, who was allegedly tortured by her in-laws in Pabbi town in the district a few days back, has moved the court of law to seek the registration of the first information report (FIR) against the cops.

She submitted an application with the additional district and sessions judge to order the police to nominate the cops, including a lady constable and the station house officer concerned in the FIR. The woman alleged that she was also tortured by the cops at the police station when she was arrested on trumped-up charges.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had taken notice of the violence against the woman at the hands of her in-laws with the connivance of the local police. He had ordered Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi to probe the matter to bring the accused to justice. The chief minister had also ordered the suspension of Station House Officer of the Jalozai Police Station Abdul Wali over reports that the police had sided with the accused in the incident. The chief minister ordered the police to take action against the accused and submit a report to him.

He said that action should also be taken against the cops, who sided with the accused. The woman had alleged the SHO and the head constable had tortured her. The medical report had also confirmed fracture in legs and arms of the woman due to torture. The police had registered a case, but did not nominate the cops accused of torturing the woman, compelling her to move the court of law. The woman had told the police that she was married to one Raheel Khan, who went to Dubai for work after one month of the marriage. She had accused her brother-in-law of trying to rape her, but she resisted the bid.

The woman said that she was also accused of stealing gold ornaments worth millions of rupees. She said she was tortured at the police station.