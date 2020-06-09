Drugs smuggling bid foiled

PESHAWAR: The local police claimed to foil foiled bid to smuggle “ice”, heroin and hashish and arresting accused during various actions. An official said three Kilogram of ice and 10 KG hashish were recovered and three alleged smugglers Adil, Sartaj, Hashmat were arrested in the first action in the limits of Badaber Police Station. He said Rs 1.6 million alleged drug money was recovered from the car of the accused. In another action, three KG heroin was recovered from Saifullah, Khalid and Imran in limits of Agha Mir Jani Shah Police Station. Besides, two KGs heroin and ice (methamphetamine) was recovered from two alleged dealers Asif and Israr in Gulbahar.