Mustafa Kamal censures PPP govt for seven children’s death in Thatta

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the drowning of seven children of the same family in the Indus River in Thatta and held the Sindh government responsible for their deaths.

In a statement, he said that despite allocating billions of rupees every year for the healthcare

system, the Sindh government could not even provide ambulances to those children. “The Pakistan Peoples Party that has been ruling the province for the past 12 years has treated Sindh like a stepmother,” Kamal said.

“Children in Sindh are losing their lives due to hunger, dog bites and lack of ambulance.” The PSP chairman said that due to the absence of the administration, such tragic incidents had become a regular occurrence on canals, rivers and beaches every year. “And the Sindh government has failed miserably to protect the lives and property of the people.”

He said that despite knowing that the Indus River was flooding nowadays, no safety measures were taken by the government. Kamal demanded a transparent investigation into the non-availability of ambulances and said inactive administration must be reprimanded so that precious lives could be saved in similar incidents in the future. Expressing condolences to the families of the children, he prayed for the patience to the bereaved families.