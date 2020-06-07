Judicial system to be digitalised in Punjab soon: LHC CJ

MULTAN: Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice (CJ) Muhammad Qasim Khan has said soon the entire judicial system will be digitalised in the province.

Addressing the district and sessions judges from all eleven districts of Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions here at LHC Multan Registry on Saturday, he said it would help provide swift justice to the litigants and facilitate lawyers and judges with the use of video link.

He said lawyers would only submit a soft copy of the petition under the new digitised system, while the courts would continue the rest of correspondence with the lawyer through his registered mobile number and email address. The digitised system would take time to install and establish transparency in all affairs in the system, he added.

The LHC chief judge said the top priority was to decide pending cases. He said the Punjab government, on his request, had released Rs6 million to each district bar association (DBA), and Rs7.5 million to the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA). The amount would be distributed among deserving corona victim lawyers and poor lawyers on June 8, he added. The LHC CJ said, “The allocated amount has been handed over to office-bearers of the district bar associations and the high court bar association.” The LHC CJ asked lawyers to ensure minimum presence of clients in courts aimed Covid-19 pandemic. Only lawyers should produce the required people before the courts and avoid gatherings. He asked judges to use all resources for provision of justice. People should learn how to survive with corona for a long time and how to fight the pandemic.