LHC fixes bail petition of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman for 11th

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Registrar’s Office has fixed the bail petition of Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in a 34-year old property case for June 11.

On the last hearing, a bench comprising Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem and Justice Farooq Haider had heard the bail petition and sought a reply from the NAB by May 28. Meanwhile, the bench dissolved due to transfer of Justice Naeem to Rawalpindi seat of the high

