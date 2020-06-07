close
Sun Jun 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 7, 2020

LHC fixes bail petition of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman for 11th

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
June 7, 2020

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Registrar’s Office has fixed the bail petition of Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in a 34-year old property case for June 11.

On the last hearing, a bench comprising Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem and Justice Farooq Haider had heard the bail petition and sought a reply from the NAB by May 28. Meanwhile, the bench dissolved due to transfer of Justice Naeem to Rawalpindi seat of the high

Continued on Page 9

Latest News

More From Top Story