Speakers call for ‘pro-poor, pro-women approach’ given COVID-19, climate change crises

The COVID-19 pandemic and the climate change crises have re-emphasised the fragility of Pakistan’s economy and vulnerability to global phenomena. Unregulated and illegal wildlife markets not only pose a threat to wildlife species but also to human health and well-being. They provide an ideal environment for diseases to emerge and spread.

These views were expressed by experts at a World Environment Day webinar jointly organised by the WWF-Pakistan and the Oxfam Pakistan. It was discussed that as the outbreak of the novel coronavirus continues, the approach to dealing with the issue tends to overlook how inequality plays out in society and how the crisis has different and adverse impacts on underprivileged communities, especially poor women. “Anyone can be exposed to the virus. But the poor are most vulnerable because they do not have the means, with their limited resources, to cope on their own.”

More than 100 students, officials of the government departments and civil society organizations participated in the online event. The WWF-Pakistan stressed the importance of protecting nature in order to protect ourselves. “Oxfam has geared up its entire humanitarian aid delivery system to help the poorest and most marginalised people as they face the rising tide of infections ahead.”

Referring to an Oxfam report, titled ‘Dignity not Destitution’, Uzma Aftab, Oxfam interim country director in Pakistan, said: “Both COVID-19 and climate change continue to expose the failures in our economic structures and highlight the need to change our approach to address inequality. We are all in this public health crisis together, and thus must work as one. We need a pro-poor, pro-women COVID-19 approach in partnership with other stakeholders, which includes information campaigns, public health measures and social protection measures.”

Addressing the participants, Dr Babar Khan, WWF-Pakistan regional head for Sindh and Balochistan, said: “Habitat loss and destruction of nature is probably the greatest threat to all life on the planet today. When natural ecosystems such as forests shrink, not only are the animals that live there threatened, but people are also affected. Those who are most likely to suffer more from the extreme effects of the pandemic and climate change are the poorest communities. What we urgently need to understand is that everything is interconnected in nature and we need to restore the balance, in order to protect ourselves. We should play a vital part in helping restore these important forests and conserve disappearing wildlife.”

He said that every year, 7.6 million hectares of forest were lost to housing and infrastructure. He said the forests needed wildlife to thrive and “we need forests to fight the climate crisis”.

The event was aimed to educate the people about “the remarkable value of our natural world” and emphasized the need to conserve earth’s resources. It also highlighted the urgent need for solidarity and a gender-sensitive response to the COVID-19 crisis.

The webinar also emphasised the increased responsibility of government representatives for the provision of services, such as equal access to education, healthcare and environmental protection during the pandemic.

Riaz Ahmed Wagan, Sindh government’s chief conservator forests, said extreme weather patterns in Pakistan, especially rise in temperature, frequent cyclones, uncertain rainfalls, super floods and severe droughts caused by deforestation and climate change, “have brought about drastic changes in the socio-economic and environmental conditions of the country”.

“Climate-related hazards have a significant impact on the lives of poor and marginalized communities mainly in the coastal belt of Sindh, therefore, alternative livelihood opportunities should be created and mangroves plantations should be increased.”

He shared that the Sindh Forest Department with the assistance of other stakeholders, including the WWF and the IUCN, had brought significant changes in mangrove-covered area by planting and protecting “this precious resource and these efforts will be continued in future as well”.

Waqar Phulpoto, additional director general of the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency, gave an overview of the climate change-related policy inputs and briefed the participants on actions the agency had taken so far for improvement of the environment.

The WWF-Pakistan and its partners, including Oxfam, shared a desire to make a lasting difference. “The response to coronavirus must not lose track of the Sustainable Development Goals. During the pandemic, the climate crisis has been sidelined, which is a grave misstep. The crisis requires sustainable solutions, and presents the opportunity to develop climate-sensitive and gender-inclusive strategies to build a fairer and more equitable system, and thus contribute to lasting change.”