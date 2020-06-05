Teenage boy among two killed in hit-and-runs

Two people lost their lives while two others were injured in separate road accidents on Thursday.

A passerby was killed in a road accident in Sher Shah, according to the SITE police station. He was taken to the Civil Hospital in an injured condition for medical treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police said the man was crossing a road when a speedy vehicle hit him. He was identified as 22-year-old Ejaz, son of Saleem. In a similar incident, three children got injured in a road accident in Korangi.

Rescuers transported the victims to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment where 14-year-old Rehman succumbed to his injuries, while 12-year-old Rashid, son of Abdul Karim, and Jahanzaib, 12, son of Imran, were under treatment for critical injuries.

The Ibrahim Hyderi police said that the kids were crossing a road when a speedy car hit them, injuring them critically. The driver of the car managed to escape following the accident.

Body found in nullah

Police found the body of a man in a nullah within the limits of the PIB Colony police station. The body was taken to the JPMC for medico-legal formalities and later shifted to a morgue for identification. Police said the body was around four days old and they were waiting for the post-mortem report.