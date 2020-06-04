PTI MPA Jamsheduddin Kakakhel dies of Covid-19

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel has died of Covid-19. He was 65.

He had been elected MPA on PTI ticket from the provincial assembly constituency PK-63 Nowshera in the 2018 general election.

This was his second consecutive victory as he was also elected MPA as the PTI candidate in 2013.

He contracted coronavirus 10 days back. He was under treatment at a private hospital in Islamabad. Three days back, he was put on the ventilator when his condition worsened.

The lawmaker was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard after a well-attended funeral prayer.

The deceased was the Minister for Excise and Taxation in the previous PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He was born in 1955 to Mian Sirajuddin Kakakhel. He did his matriculation from the Government High School No. 1 Nowshera Cantonment. He did his graduation from the Government Degree College in Nowshera.

After completing his studies, he started his business. Later, he entered politics. He was twice elected nazim of Kaka Sahib Union Council in his native Nowshera district.

Jamsheduddin Kakakhel was a close friend of Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, who helped advance his political career.

Earlier in the 2008 general election, he unsuccessfully contested on the ticket of the Pakistan People’s Party-Sherpao for the National Assembly constituency NA-5 from Nowshera.

In 2013, he joined the PTI along with Pervez Khattak and contested the general election the same year on its ticket. He was given the portfolio of Excise and Taxation when the PTI formed its government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after its election victory. However, he wasn’t taken in the provincial cabinet after the 2018 polls.

He was also the district head of the PTI in Nowshera. He was a kind-hearted and down-to-earth person.

Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel is survived by a widow, two daughters and a son.

His son Mian Umar Kakakhel has also contracted coronavirus.

Meanwhile, President Arif Alvi, Governor KP Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan expressed grief over Jamsheduddin Kakakhel’s death and offered condolences to his family.