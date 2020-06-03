Elections for bar associations announced

The Khyber Bar Council on Tuesday announced elections for tehsil and district bar associations on June 13 that were delayed due to coronavirus threats and lockdown in the province.

The executive committee of the KP Bar Council also decided that elections for High Court Bar Association would be held on July 4. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council President Shahid Riaz Burki presided over the meeting where Fateha was also offered for the deceased lawyers and prayers for early recovery of those who had been infected by coronavirus across the province. The committee asked all the elections boards of tehsil and district bar association to resume their work and process for the polls that was left incomplete on March 21 due to coronavirus threats and closure of courts in the province. The executive committee of KP Bar Council advised the election boards, candidates and lawyers to follow the standard operating procedures and other safety measures set by government to check the spread of the coronavirus.