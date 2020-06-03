Minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch dies of COVID-19

Sindh Minister for Human Settlement Ghulam Murtaza Baloch died of coronavirus on Tuesday. He was 56 years-old.

He had been under treatment at a private hospital of Karachi since last month after contracting the coronavirus. He was put on ventilator for some days but later his health condition improved.

Baloch had reportedly caught the deadly viral disease while carrying out relief activities in District Malir and Gadap areas of the city during the lockdown. His funeral prayer was offered in Faqeer Muhammad Goth in Gadap Town. He had six children.

He was a member of the Sindh Assembly from the constituency of PS-88 Malir Karachi. He was also president of the PPP District Malir. He was an MPA in the previous house of the Sindh Assembly from District Malir.

He had also served as Sindh labour minister. Earlier, he had twice served as nazim of Gadap Town in the now-defunct city district government. His family has had a decades-long relationship with the PPP.