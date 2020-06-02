University of Peshawar launches online classes

PESHAWAR: The University of Peshawar has launched online classes as the varsity reopened for administrative purposes on Monday.

The teachers and administrative staff of the university would attend duties while students would continue studies online. According to the spokesman for the university, the remaining courses of the university students would be completed by the second week of August. Powerpoint lectures would be arranged for students hailing from the newly merged tribal districts as well as the areas where internet facilities are not available.

Appointments: Prof Dr Zafar Iqbal was appointed dean of Faculty of Life and Environmental Sciences and Prof Dr Mohammad Jahanzeb Khan that of Faculty of Social Sciences of the University of Peshawar. The appointments were made through separate notifications issued on Monday. According to a press release, Dr Zafar Iqbal has done his PhD from the University of Glasgow. He has been serving as a meritorious professor at the University of Peshawar since 2013. He had joined the university as a lecturer in 1986. Prof Jahanzeb has already served as vice-chancellor of the University of Swat.