close
Tue Jun 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 2, 2020

Minor girl hurt due to plane crash dies

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
June 2, 2020

A minor girl who was injured due to the plane crash in Karachi’s Model Colony neighbourhood 10 days ago succumbed to her injuries during treatment at a hospital on Monday.

Police said the 12-year-old girl identified as Nahida and her friends were injured due to the plane crash on May 22. They said the girl was initially taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

However, they added, for further treatment she was later taken to the burns ward of the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, where she succumbed to her injuries on Monday.

Police said Nahida and her two friends Aziza and Maria were housemaids, adding that all three were injured due to the plane crash. They said that one of the friends remained admitted at the hospital in a critical condition.

They also said that the three girls were sitting out in the street when the plane crashed, causing them serious injuries. All the three victims were residents of the same area, they added.

Latest News

More From Karachi