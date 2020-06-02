Minor girl hurt due to plane crash dies

A minor girl who was injured due to the plane crash in Karachi’s Model Colony neighbourhood 10 days ago succumbed to her injuries during treatment at a hospital on Monday.

Police said the 12-year-old girl identified as Nahida and her friends were injured due to the plane crash on May 22. They said the girl was initially taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

However, they added, for further treatment she was later taken to the burns ward of the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, where she succumbed to her injuries on Monday.

Police said Nahida and her two friends Aziza and Maria were housemaids, adding that all three were injured due to the plane crash. They said that one of the friends remained admitted at the hospital in a critical condition.

They also said that the three girls were sitting out in the street when the plane crashed, causing them serious injuries. All the three victims were residents of the same area, they added.