Doctor killed as rivals clash in South Waziristan

WANA: A medical doctor was killed when two rival groups traded fire in Azam Warsak area in Barmal tehsil in South Wazirsatan district on Sunday. District Police Officer (DPO) confirmed the incident and said that two rival groups of Sulemankhel tribe exchanged fire that left Dr Mujahid Sulemankhel dead on the spot. The DPO said that one of the accused involved in the firing had been arrested. Also, a tribal was injured when the members of Awazkhel and Baratkhel tribes reportedly attacked the house of Shah Gul Kakakhel with rocket launchers at night. The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of City police station in Wana, the headquarters of South Waziristan district. Talking to reporters, Muhammad Anwar, Zahidullah and Asmatullah alleged that members of the Awazkhel and Baratkhel tribes attacked their house with automatic weapons, injuring Muhammad Yasin seriously. They said that the case was in the court but still the two tribes had been continuing attacks on their house to grab their ancestral property. The family demanded the district administration and other law enforcement agencies to provide protection to the family from the influential tribes.They said the district administration would be responsible if any untoward incident happened to them.