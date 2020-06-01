close
Mon Jun 01, 2020
BR
Bureau report
June 1, 2020

Three alleged terrorists killed

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department has killed three alleged terrorists involved in attacks on security personnel.

An official said the CTD Malakand region killed three alleged terrorists in an action in Buner. They were identified as Inamullah, Abdul Wahab and Rahmatullah. The official said suicide jackets and ammunition were recovered from the hideouts of the terrorists. The official said the terrorists were involved in attack and martyrdom of two soldiers and a cop in April. —Bureau report

