Pay raise for govt employees demanded

HARIPUR: The government employees confederation, Haripur chapter, have demanded pay raise in the budget keeping in view the price-hike and economic problems of the salaried class. Through a statement issued here on Sunday, Malik Ashfaq, chairman All Government Employees Confederation, Haripur chapter, said that the government servants working in different public sector departments and organizations have been under constant stress due to price-hike. But he lamented that the pay raise announced by the previous governments was nominal owing to which the employees faced difficult time. He said that the PTI’s government must honour its promise of ameliorating the living sufferings of marginalized communities.